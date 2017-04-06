APL author visit will explore sexual assault on campus

For Sexual Assault Prevention Awareness Month, Auburn Public Library’s Teen Life Skills series will present a program featuring Maine author Maria Padian on Thursday, April 13 at 3 p.m. Padian will read an excerpt from her newest book, “Wrecked,” and lead a discussion about the relationship issues it raises. Free and open to teens and young adults ages 12 to 21, the program will take place in the library’s Teen Space. Joining in the discussion will be community educators Whitney Parrish of Safe Voices and Hannah Johnson of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services.

A story of realistic fiction, “Wrecked” takes place on the campus of McCallum College and tells the story of freshmen roommates Haley and Jenny. When Jenny attends a party at Conundrum House, she arrives back at the dorm in a much different state than when she left. When she accuses a resident of Conundrum House of rape, different versions of the incident are put forward by those involved. The book explores how the mechanisms of memory and identity, what’s at stake, and who sits in judgment shape what we all decide to believe about assaults that often have no outside witnesses.

Maine author Maria Padian lives with her family in Brunswick, where she writes young adult novels. A graduate of Middlebury College and the University of Virginia, she worked as a news reporter, congressional aide, radio essayist and freelance journalist before turning to writing fiction full-time. Her award-winning books include “Brett McCarthy: Work in Progress,” “Jersey Tomatoes Are the Best,” “Out of Nowhere,” and “Wrecked.” She is currently at work on a new novel.

For more information about the event, contact Teen Librarian Donna Wallace at 333-6640, ext. 4 or dwallace@auburnpubliclibrary.org.