Augusta Symphony Orchestra to hold May concert

AUGUSTA, ME — The Augusta Symphony Orchestra presents its final regular season concert on Sunday, May 19 at 6 pm at the South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St, in Augusta, ME.

Under the direction of conductor Jinwook Park, the ASO will begin with Mozart’s high energy Overture from the Marriage of Figaro. The concert then spotlights ASO’s cellist Jonathan Moody as soloist performing the beautiful Cello Concerto in C Major by Joseph Haydn.

After growing up in the Pineland Suzuki program, Jon received his B.M. in performance at Susquehanna University in 2015, studying cello with Andrew Rammon, and his M.M. in performance at Bowling Green State University in 2017, studying with Alan Smith and Brian Snow. Jon works full time drafting CAD and has been teaching, playing in ASO, and playing as a mentor in Colby Symphony and Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony.

Following intermission, the audience will be treated to the best of Beethoven – three of the most famous movements from his symphonies. The orchestra will conclude the concert with a special add-on performance of Bizet’s famous opera Carmen Suite No 1.

As always, ASO concerts are free, with donations gratefully accepted. For more information, please visit www.augustasymphonymaine.org . Please join us for an evening of fine music!

Jon Moody