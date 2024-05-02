1972 – A Musical Retrospective

LEWISTON, ME — The Maine Music Society Chorale will showcase a variety of musical genres from 1972, the year the Chorale was born, on Saturday May 11 at 7 pm and on Sunday May 12 at 2 pm at the Franco Center in Lewiston.

Under the direction of our Artistic Director, Dr. Richard Nickerson, the 70+ member chorale will regale you with time honored favorites such as “Listen to the Music” and medleys from Broadway shows like “Jesus Christ Superstar” to name just a couple. The singers will also lead you in an exploration of some of the unusual and exciting musical styles and pop rhythms of the era that are sure to leave you surprised and breathless.

Join us as we take you back fifty years to a time that evoked an age of free spirit and creative musical expression. You definitely will want to be present as we celebrate our Golden Jubilee – 50 Years of Song!

Tickets are available online at www.mainemusicsociety.org or by calling our business office at 207-333-3386.

MMS encourages you to purchase your tickets early.

Tickets: Adult – $27*; Senior – $25*; Student – $15*

Children under 12: free when accompanied by an adult. Group rates available for 10 or more tickets to the same performance purchased at the same time. Call our business office: 207-333-3386.

* Price includes all handling fees

The Maine Music Society thanks its season underwriters Hardy, Wolf & Downing and the Sun Journal, Foundation sponsor The Ladd Foundation, and the Event Sponsor Rowe Auburn for making this concert possible

The Maine Music Society Chorale is an auditioned, mixed-voice community chorus based in Lewiston-Auburn. Led by Maine Music Society Artistic Director Dr. Richard Nickerson, the 75+ voice chorale has distinguished itself with an ever-evolving level of excellence and professionalism. Founded as the Androscoggin Chorale in 1972, the group’s diverse repertoire reflects its desire to advance the cultural heritage of Central Maine, to explore a broad range of musical genres — contemporary, musical theatre, classical, opera, oratorio — and to provide its members with opportunities to experience their love of singing.

MMS Chorale, March 2024, photo by Jared Morneau