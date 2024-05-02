L/A Memorial Day Ceremony announced, volunteers needed

LEWISTON/AUBURN, ME – The Lewiston/Auburn Memorial Day Ceremony will be held the Saturday before Memorial Day, May 25 at Veterans Park at 10am. All are invited to attend.

Flags will be installed at St. Peters Cemetery on the18th of May at 10am. Volunteers are needed as there are over 3000 flags to install.

Volunteers are also needed to install vases on veterans’ graves at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at 10am on the 19th of May.

There will also be a Memorial Day program at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta at 10am. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Jerry DeWitt at 576-0376.