Area musicians to gather for “Blowin’ in the Wind” concert

Local guitarist, singer and songwriter Denny Breau has assembled a group of Maine musicians to stage a Folk Fest that will benefit Pettingill School Park in Lewiston. This “Blowin’ in the Wind” concert on Sunday, March 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. will take place at the Franco Center and will feature the music of Simon & Garfunkle, Bob Dylan, the Mama’s and Papa’s, Peter, Paul and Mary, and other popular folkies from that era.

“Music got us through those turbulent ’60s,” explains Breau. “With the current divisions we are witnessing today, I thought it would be a good time to pull out some of those old songs.”

Pettingill School Park is the newest playground and greenspace in the Twin Cities, and many of the park’s ongoing improvements are being funded by the non-profit organization Friends of Pettingill. Chairman Dr. Ted Walworth credits Breau and other area musicians with being staunch and dedicated supporters of the group’s efforts. “As a child of the 60’s, this show will be music to my ears,” said Walworth.

Members of the legendary local folk group Chord Majority, including Denny Breau, Joann Fuller, and Kathy Haley, will be joined by Dave Rowe, son of the late Tom Rowe, for the group’s first reunion in more than a decade. Also performing will be popular Maine folk artists Anni Clark, Debbie Morin, Frank Coffin and Malinda Liberty. Audio will be provided by HPA Production Services.

The Franco Center is at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Tickets are $15 per person and are available on the Franco Center’s web site or www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2861627.

For more information, contact Bill Maroldo of Friends of Pettingill at 795-1386 or see their Facebook page at “FriendsOfPettingill”.