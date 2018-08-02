FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Auburn resident recognized as Top Next Generation Advisor by Forbes

August 2, 2018 | Author

Adam Dunbar

Adam Dunbar, First Vice President of Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors in Portland has been recognized as a 2018 Top Next Generation Advisor by Forbes.

“It’s an honor to be named to this ranking,” said Dunbar, who lives in Auburn and has fourteen years of experience in the financial services industry. “Each day, I show up with one goal in mind – helping my clients succeed financially. It is quite an honor to be recognized for doing what I love to do.”

Based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria,the ranking algorithm used to compile the list is devised bySHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion. For more information and the full rankings, see www.forbes.com.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.