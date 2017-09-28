Auburn Suburban Baseball Softball caps successful season

Auburn Suburban Baseball Softball showed some fresh legs this season by reaching a new milestone: its 470 players, ranging from Tee Ball to Major Baseball to Senior Softball, was the greatest number of players registered in the last 20 years.

The opening day pitch for the Babe Ruth/Cal Ripkin league was perfectly executed by Erin Caouette, daughter of the late Paul “Bud” Caouette. Erin and her teammates stepped in for Bud, who passed away just weeks before opening day. Bud was a police officer for the City of Auburn for 22 years and was also one of the pillars of ASBS in its formative years, serving as a board member for ten years, coaching Minor and Major Softball, and always encouraging young players with his gentle but serious smile.

Guest umpires on Opening Day included the Mayor Jonathon LaBonte, who called games for Major Baseball, and former UMaine pitcher and co-captain Carrie Green, who called games for Major and Senior Softball. Both displayed good eyes for calling pitches and games.

Before they donned their umpiring gear, Green and LaBonte engaged in a friendly dual. The Mayor went up to bat against the former Division I pitcher, with Auburn Savings Bank pledging to contribute $100 for every ball the Mayor managed to hit. When it learned that he had not been practicing, the league lent the Mayor a bat a week before opening day. The gesture paid off as Mayor LaBonte went on to win $500 to support ASBS.

The season was boosted by great weather and a field that was in its best condition in years. After surviving one of the best games of the season in a playoff against East Auburn, Austin Associates went on to win the Major’s Baseball Championship of 2017.

The league wishes to thank all coaches and volunteers who helped make the season a success, and to thank the parents and families of the players for the support and appreciation shown to the coaches and umpires.

ASBS is looking for volunteers and board members for the 2018 season; for more information, email info@AuburnSuburban.com, or contact a current board member listed on their website at www.auburnsuburban.com.