Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education has announced that it will offer Commercial Driver’s License Class A Truck Driver Training this fall. Potential students need to have a CDL permit and pass a Department of Transportation drug screening and physical.

“Adult Ed and Big Rig Shops are excited to bring this training back to the region,” said Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education Director Tina Christophersen. “We’ve gotten many calls asking about a CDL Class A program, so we’re excited to say that it’s back. Many regional employers are in need of truck drivers. What better way to get your license than through a training program that partners with a local employer that needs drivers?”

The program costs $4,100. For more information or to enroll, contact Oxford Hills-Nezinscot Adult Education at 743-8842 or adulted@msad17.org.