City seeks volunteers to serve on boards, committees

Lewiston Mayor Robert Macdonald is seeking interested citizen volunteers to serve as members of the City’s various boards and committees. Applications from Lewiston residents will be accepted until the positions are filled. The following boards and committees have current openings: the Board of Appeals, Finance Committee, Historical Preservation Review Board, L/A Community Forestry Board, Library Board of Trustees, and Planning Board.

Due to residency requirements in the City Charter, neither the Board of Appeals nor the Planning Board may have more than two members serving simultaneously from the same ward. This is to ensure adequate and balanced representation from all sections of the city.

Application forms and committee descriptions are available at the City Clerk’s office or on the City’s website. Completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s office for processing. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about the process, contact the City Clerk’s office at 513-3124 or see www.lewistonmaine.gov.