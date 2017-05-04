CM Foundation honors achievements at Annual Dinner

Central Maine Commu­nity College’s tenth Annual Dinner took place recently at the Hilton Garden Inn of Auburn. The event was hosted by the college’s CM Education Foundation Board of Directors. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards to students and others for their achievements or contributions to the college.

Awardees honored at the dinner were Robyn Rawle, Student of the Year; Kassie Schmidt, “Yes I Can” Award; Kathy McManus, Faculty Member of the Year; Nicole Labbay, Scholarship Recipient of the Year; Misty Edgecomb, All-Maine Academic Team; Diane Dostie, Staff Person of the Year; Deion Jenkins, “Against All Odds” Award; Jarvis Simpson, Student Veteran of the Year; Melissa Potter, All-Maine Academic Team; Dr. Jeff Stewart, President’s Award; Charlie Knauer, Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year; TD Bank President Larry Wold, Corporate Partner of the Year; Pietro Badalassi, Male Student Athlete of the Year; and Brooke Reynolds, Female Student Athlete of the Year.

Proceeds from the dinner, which are expected to exceed $23,000, will benefit the foundation’s scholarship fund. The mission of the CM Education Foundation is to provide financial support to CMCC and its students, to advocate on behalf of the college, and to nurture relationships with the community and other constituencies. To date, the foundation has raised more than one million dollars in scholarships for the college.