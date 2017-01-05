CMCC awards IT Support Specialist Certificates

Thirteen candidates recently earned the Information Systems Support Specialist Certificate offered through the Corporate and Community Services Department at Central Maine Community College. Certificate recipients successfully complete a combination of national certifications, including CompTIA A+, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, Microsoft Windows Operating Systems Fundamentals, Microsoft Networking Fundaments, Microsoft Windows Server Administration Fundamentals and Microsoft Security Fundamentals.

Corporate and Community Services at CMCC offers a wide range of non-credit courses and training programs. For instance, a two-day Microsoft Security Fundamentals Boot Camp will be offered on January 9 and 11. For more information, see www.cmcc.edu/ccs.

The college also offers associate degree programs in Computer Technology, Network Security & Computer Forensics, and Management Information Systems, as well as advanced certificate programs in Network Administration, Network Security, and Server Administration.

The Center for Testing and Assessment at CMCC offers on site testing services for a variety of industry certifications, such as Microsoft, CompTIA , Cisco, and Linux.