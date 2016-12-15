CMMC renames building after former CEO

The Central Maine Healthcare Board of Directors and Central Maine Medical Center Board of Trustees have renamed the Memorial Wing at Central Maine Medical Center the Peter E. Chalke Wing, in honor of the former president and CEO who served the CMMC/CMH community for more than 30 years.

During a ceremony at Central Maine Medical Center, Central Maine Healthcare Board Chair Deborah Dunlap Avasthi praised Chalke for his innovative approach and commitment to the community, and hospital president Tina Legere unveiled a portrait of Chalke and presented him with a plaque commemorating the renaming of the wing.