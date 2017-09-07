Concert on the Quad

Trained in jazz, winner of a Scottish-style fiddle championship, celebrated as a composer, and a veteran of collaborations with the likes of Yo Yo Ma, My Morning Jacket, and Chris Thile, fiddler-violinist Jeremy Kittel and band will open the 2017-18 Olin Concert Series at Bates College with a performance on the Historic Quad at College Street and Campus Avenue in Lewiston. Free and open to the public, the event will take place on Saturday, September 9 at 9 p.m. For more information, call 786-6135 or email olinarts@bates.edu.