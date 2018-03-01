Concerts for a Cause presents Scott Ainslie

The First Universalist Church of Auburn’s Concerts for a Cause series will present musician Scott Ainslie on Friday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society.

Scott Ainslie is a musician, historian, and storyteller who explores the African and European roots of American music and culture. He has studied with elder musicians on both sides of the color line – in the traditions of old-time Southern Appalachian fiddle and banjo, as well as Black Gospel and Blues.

Armed with a variety of instruments – vintage guitars, a fretless gourd banjo, a homemade one-string “diddley bow” (cigar box guitar) – and personal anecdotes of his encounters with talented folk musicians across the South, Ainslie brings the history, roots music, and sounds of America alive. He plays these forms of music with affection, authority, and power.

Concerts for a Cause brings concerts to the LA community while raising money for area charities. The series is produced by local musician and church choir director Dave Rowe, along with a dedicated group of church members. First Universalist Church is located at 169 Pleasant Street (across from Dairy Joy) in Auburn. Tickets are $15, cash or credit, at the door. For more information, call 783-0461 or see uuconcerts.org.