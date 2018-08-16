District Attorney to address Rotary Breakfast Club

The next meeting of the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club on Wednesday, August 22 at 7 a.m. will feature District Attorney Andrew Robinson. The club meets Wednesdays at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church at 439 Park Avenue in Auburn. All are welcome to attend. Breakfast is $10.

It seems that we have all been touched, in some way, by the opioid epidemic over the past few years. And many ask, what can be done? District Attorney Robinson will speak to the club about one local initiative working to address the problem: Drug Court, an alternative sentencing program that provides rehabilitation not usually accessible within the prison system.

Andrew Robinson began working as an Assistant District Attorney serving Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford Counties in 1999. In November of 2012, he was promoted to Deputy District Attorney, taking on the responsibilities of a supervisor while continuing to carry a full caseload of criminal trials. In 2014, he was elected District Attorney for the same three counties and now oversees a staff of 13 prosecutors and 30 support staff.

Robinson attended the University of Maine at Orono before receiving his Juris Doctor at the University of Maine School of Law in 1997. He has been married to his college sweetheart, Yvette, for 27 years. They have three children, Zeke, Gabe, and Charlotte. Outside his time as a prosecutor, he spends his free time fishing, hiking with his family, and cheering for the Patriots.