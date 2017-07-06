East Auburn Baptist breaks ground for new addition

East Auburn Baptist Church recently held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $4.1 million building expansion project. Church staff, members and friends were among the nearly 400 people who gathered to kick-off the project, which will be the largest in the Auburn church’s 210-year history. The church opened its doors at its current location on Park Avenue in 2007. Prior to that, it was located on Turner Street in Auburn.

The two-story, 17,000 square-foot addition will provide new staff offices and add six meeting/classrooms, a music room, youth room, 142-seat chapel, café, and larger foyer and welcome center. The new addition will connect to the existing church building. The project architect is Harriman and the construction will be managed by Ledgewood Construction. The new building is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

A fundraising campaign is under way to pay for the project. Those interested in donating are asked to contact the church office at 782-0348 or to give online at www.eabcministries.com/building-project.