Fill the Plate Breakfast to benefit Meals on Wheels

SeniorsPlus, the designated Agency on Aging for Western Maine, will present its annual Fill the Plate Breakfast to benefit its Meals on Wheels nutrition program on Friday, March 23, from 7 to 9 a.m. Taking place at the Hilton Garden Inn-Riverwatch of Auburn, the event will honor Auburn resident Hugh Keene with the Ikaria Award and will feature a presentation by Elizabeth Peavey, creator and performer of the award-winning one-woman show “My Mother’s Clothes Are Not My Mother.” Tickets are $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. Seating is limited and advance registration is recommended. To register, call 795-4010 or see www.seniorsplus.org.

In her talk, Peavey will discuss the frustrations, compromises, revelations, and humor that entail the complicated relationship between a child and an aging parent, as depicted in her award-winning show, My Mother’s Clothes Are Not My Mother. The show has played to sold-out houses since 2011 and received the 2013 Maine Literary Award for Best Drama. Peavey is the author of three books and countless newspaper features and columns. Her work has appeared in Down East magazine since 1993. She has served as a lecturer of public speaking at the University of Southern Maine for more than twenty years and has taught creative non-fiction at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Hugh Keene will be presented the 2018 Ikaria Award, which honors an individual in the community for singular and outstanding contributions toward improving the lives of older adults. In 2014, Keene retired from the Board of Directors of Community Credit Union, which he joined in 1967, serving as chair from 1998 until his retirement. He has served on the Board of Directors at SeniorsPlus and on advisory boards at SeniorsPlus and the Frye School Housing Development, Inc. He has also volunteered with many other local organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Senior College, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Lewiston, and the Maine Education Association. Keene taught science at Edward Little High School in Auburn for 25 years and served as the school drama coach.

“Hugh Keene has worked hard to improve the lives of Maine’s older adults by volunteering his time, not only at SeniorsPlus, but at a wealth of other organizations,” said SeniorsPlus President and CEO Betsy Sawyer-Manter. “We are thrilled to honor his years of dedication and hard work with the Ikaria Award.” Ikaria, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, is one of the world’s five “Blue Zones,” places where an estimated one in three members of the population regularly live active lives into their 90s.

The Fill the Plate Breakfast is presented in conjunction with March for Meals, a national campaign of the Meals on Wheels Association of America. Last year, SeniorsPlus’ Meals on Wheels program delivered more than 100,000 meals to almost 800 homebound older adults and adults with disabilities in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. Each meal provides one-third of the recommended daily nutritional allowance, plus a safety check and visit to these vulnerable adults. The majority of program recipients are lower-income or on fixed incomes. Almost 700 volunteers donate more than 25,000 hours to the program each year.

“Meals on Wheels can often determine a person’s ability to remain at home,” added Sawyer-Manter.