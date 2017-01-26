Fire Chief tapped as new 9-1-1 Director

A search committee has selected Lewiston Fire Chief Paul M. LeClair as the new director of the LA 9-1-1 Communication Center, effective March 1. LeClair has been a member of the Lewiston Fire Department for 36 years, serving as a Lieutenant and Assistant Fire Chief before being appointed Fire Chief in 2006. He will continue his public safety career with an agency he has been engaged with since its formation in 1996, most recently serving as its Interim Director since November.

“I wish to thank and acknowledge all those who have positively impacted my professional career and personal development,” said LeClair. “I especially wish to recognize my wife, Terri, and my family for their support of my career as a firefighter. I have all the confidence in the world in the members of the Lewiston Fire Department as they go forward. They do an amazing job in an ever-changing world and serve the community proudly. I am proud to continue to serve as a leader of a public safety agency in a community that we call home, and I look forward to this challenging opportunity and to working with the staff, dispatchers, and agencies of LA 9-1-1.”

“Paul has been a terrific Fire Chief and key member of our management team,” said City Administrator Edward A. Barrett. “His strong leadership, teamwork, and positive approach to the department will be missed. We look forward to continuing to work closely with him as he assumes his new responsibilities at LA 9-1-1.”