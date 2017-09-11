Governor’s Address: Join the fight to lower taxes and help Maine families prosper

It is so refreshing to have a President in the White House who truly understands what it takes to create jobs and grow the economy.

Dear Maine Taxpayer,

From his long and successful career in business, President Trump knows firsthand that a burdensome tax code doesn’t create jobs, it kills them. When he outlined his vision for tax reform last week, I was pleased to see it will help Maine families keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.

Americans now spend 6 million hours and more than $250 billion preparing taxes each year. Small businesses incur between $15 and $16 billion on tax-compliance costs.

Imagine if even a fraction of that money was spent investing in our economy, creating jobs, taking family vacations or raising wages. Imagine doing your taxes on a single sheet of paper.

The U.S. tax code is inefficient, bureaucratic and does not promote a competitive economy. It stifles companies and prevents job creation. I agree with President Trump that Americans deserve a tax system that is simple, fair and easy to understand.

As a businessman, I know what it takes to create jobs. Tax relief is absolutely critical to creating more jobs and providing higher wages for middle-class American families. Congress needs to act quickly to jumpstart our economic engine. We must make America the most competitive country in the world for businesses to invest and grow.

Despite what the media will tell you, tax relief works. I have spent nearly seven years fighting for tax relief for Maine families. We now have the highest number of private-sector jobs ever. Our unemployment rate is the lowest since World War II. Just this year, Maine ended its fiscal year with a $111 million surplus.

Liberals want to tax you more so they can spend more of your money on bloated government programs. President Trump and I believe Mainers and all Americans deserve to keep more money in their paychecks. You know how to spend your money better than any government does.

Tax relief is certainly important for our country, but it’s even more vital for Maine. We’ve taken a business-like approach to strengthening Maine’s economy, and we brought fiscal responsibility to Augusta. But more tax relief is crucial to becoming truly competitive and attracting new jobs.

Now that we have a President in the White House who is serious about helping our small businesses grow, we should not let this opportunity go to waste.

As your Governor, I will keep fighting for policies that put money back in your pocket, not in the hands of bloated government. We can continue to pursue the failed liberal policies of the past, or we can choose prosperity. I was fortunate—I lived the American dream. Now we must protect that dream for our kids and grandchildren.

Please join me in this fight to lower taxes and make Maine a better place to live and raise our families.

Thank You,

Paul R. LePage

Governor