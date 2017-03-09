FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

L-A Rotary plans 100th Anniversary Celebration

March 9, 2017 | Author
ae.Rotary.Anniv

Planning committee members include (l. to r.) Peter Kowalski, Monica Millhime, Monique Roy, Sylvia Plourde and Chip Morrison. Not available for the photo were Jan Barrett, John Belisle and Shawn Wright. (Photo by Betsy Sibley) 

The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club, Charter 291-District 7790, will host a formal celebration of its 100th Anniversary on Saturday, April 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn of Auburn. A reception and social hour will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a seated dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m., and entertainment will follow at 9 p.m. The entrée selections will be lobster stuffed haddock, filet mignon and stuffed chicken breast. Tickets are $50 each with an RSVP deadline of April 1. For more information or to buy tickets, contact Monica Millhime at 753-9040 or monica.millhime@maine.gov.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»



Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2017 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.