L-A Rotary plans 100th Anniversary Celebration

The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club, Charter 291-District 7790, will host a formal celebration of its 100th Anniversary on Saturday, April 22 at the Hilton Garden Inn of Auburn. A reception and social hour will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a seated dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m., and entertainment will follow at 9 p.m. The entrée selections will be lobster stuffed haddock, filet mignon and stuffed chicken breast. Tickets are $50 each with an RSVP deadline of April 1. For more information or to buy tickets, contact Monica Millhime at 753-9040 or monica.millhime@maine.gov.