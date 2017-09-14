Lewiston landmark celebrates 100th anniversary with Gatsby-themed event

The Royal Oak Room, formerly home to downtown Lewiston’s historic Maine Central Railroad train station, will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year with a Gatsby-themed gala event on Saturday, September 16 at 6 p.m. The public is invited to help celebrate the rich history of this landmark property by stepping back in time to an era when gin and jazz were the talk of the town. The party will feature live music by Mike Willette’s Big Band, swing dance performances and demonstrations, and a silent auction to bene?t the Alzheimer’s Association. The Royal Oak Room is located at 1 Bates Street in Lewiston. For more information or to buy tickets, call 333-3242 or visit www.royaloakroom.com.

The Royal Oak Room was once the general waiting room for hundreds of train passengers traveling to and from Quebec, Boston, New York, and points beyond. Many in the community can still recall stories of their ancestors who arrived at the station to begin their new lives in America, left and returned as soldiers serving the country during World War II, and embarked on personal journeys to explore the world.

Some milestones in the building’s history have included 1917, when Maine Central Railroad launched service at the newly built Lewiston station; 1960, when rail service ended and the property was sold to Atlantic Steel Company of Boston, which later opened Steel Service Center at the location; 1966, when Lewiston native Robert Roy Sr., whose family originated in Canada, purchased Steel Service Center; 1993, when Robert Roy Jr. purchased Steel Service Center from his father and operated the business from the historic property for another 13 years before moving it to another location; 2008, when renovations to the historic train depot began; and 2010, when the renovations were completed and the building was unveiled to the public as the Royal Oak Room and honored by the Androscoggin County Historical Society. Today, the Royal Oak Room thrives as one of Central Maine’s most unique wedding and special event venues.