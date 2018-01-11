Lisbon Winter Fest 2018 coming January 20

Lisbon Parks & Recreation will present Winter Fest 2018 on Saturday, January 20 at Beaver Park in Lisbon. New hours for this year’s event are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free and open to all.

Highlights will include a display by Riverside Wood Carving, a collection of antique snowmobiles, a demonstration by Sub Zero Ice Carving, and a cold-water rescue drill by the Lisbon Fire Department. Try out some snowshoes with L.L. Bean or take a ride on a dog sled! Ultimate Dog Sledding will have three sleds running during the entire time of the festival. Rides are $10 per person. Reservations are encouraged; call 353-2289. New this year, wildlife biologist Ben Nugent will lead two snowshoe tours in the park at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Bring your own snowshoes. The pond will be cleared for ice skating as weather permits, so bring your skates, too!

Free food and hot drinks will be provided by McDonalds and Sunshine Hill Seniors and campfires for warming will be provided by the Lisbon Boy Scout Troop. There will be a shuttle van and greeters will be on hand to direct those attending to the various activities. For more information, call the Lisbon Parks & Rec Department at 353-2289.