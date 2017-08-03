Local businesses host Summer Block Party for Make-A-Wish Maine

The third annual Summer Block Party to benefit Make-a-Wish Maine, co-hosted by Uncle Andy’s Digest, the City of Auburn, and Mac’s Grill, will take place outdoors at Mac’s Grill in Auburn on Saturday, August 12, from 1 to 9:30 p.m. This fun-filled, family-friendly event will feature Mac’s renowned food, music and dancing, and a Kids’ Zone that will include a 95-foot inflatable obstacle course, Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, face painting, a magician, and more. The evening will end with fireworks at 9 p.m. Local Make-a-Wish families are invited to attend as guests of honor.

What started two years ago as an Anniversary Bash commemorating 20 years in print for Uncle Andy’s Digest has turned into the largest fundraising event for Make-A-Wish Maine. Due to the success of the Summer Block Party, seven wishes were granted in those two years to local kids battling life-threatening illnesses. Thanks to the support of local businesses and other agencies, the event is here to stay.

“Every aspect of last year’s event exceeded our expectations,” said event founder Jim Marston of Uncle Andy’s Digest and the Make-a-Wish Maine board of directors. “The L/A community always steps up when asked to help, and we are so proud to be a part of that.”

“A wish helps kids get through some of their darkest days,” says Make-A-Wish Maine Executive Director Alex Gaeth. “When hope is often gone and disease has disrupted every facet of the child’s life, a wish renews their spirit and gives them something to look forward to.” In its 25 years, Make-A-Wish Maine has granted an impressive 1,375 wishes. The agency currently grants about 75 wishes per year, or one wish every five days.

The goal of this year’s event is to match the results of its first two years combined: event organizers hope to raise enough funds to grant wishes for seven kids facing life-threatening illnesses in the local area.

Jim Marston points to the direct benefit to local children as the driving force for his choosing to partner with Make-A-Wish Maine. “There is a very real, tangible result in supporting Make-A-Wish,” he says. “We get to see a wish happen for a child living right here in our community, and that’s pretty unique.” Mac’s Grill is located at 1052 Minot Avenue in Auburn. For more information about Make-A-Wish Maine, see www.maine.wish.org.