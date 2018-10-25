Local photo among Fresh Air Fund contest winners

The Ziegler Family of Auburn, who participated in the Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program this summer, were among the winners of the fund’s 2018 Photo Contest. Winners were selected from the hundreds of photos submitted by volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada. The photos capture the fun-filled experiences volunteer host families shared with Fresh Air children this summer. The Zieglers’ photo, which was selected as a winner in the “Swimming” category, features Fresh Air child Nia (age 10) of Queens, NY swimming with her host family in Auburn.

An independent, not-for-profit agency, the Fresh Air Fund has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. To learn more about hosting a Fresh Air child next summer, call Tammy Bilodeau at 240-1916 or see www.freshair.org.