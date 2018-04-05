Local warden promoted to Landowner Relations position

The Maine Warden Service has selected Game Warden Corporal Dave Chabot of Greene to fill its second Landowner Relations position. Chabot will compliment Corporal Rick LaFlamme in the program by focusing on small landowners.

Chabot has had a comprehensive 21-year career with the Warden Service, including service on many boards and commissions on the state, local, and department levels. He has held supervisory-level positions as a field training officer, Maine Warden Service Cadre team leader, board examiner, and Maine Criminal Justice Academy instructor. He is an active member of the Warden Service’s K9 team.

He was selected for the position by a promotion board comprised of five members representing the Small Woodlot Owners Association, the Wildlife and Fisheries Management Divisions of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the Recreational Trails Division of the Department of Agriculture Conservation and Forestry, and the MDIFW Commissioner’s Office.