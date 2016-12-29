LPD officer to address Rotary Club

The guest speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club on Thursday, January 5, from noon to 1 p.m. will be Officer Joseph Philippon of the Lewiston Police Department. The meeting will take place at the Ramada Inn of Lewiston. Guests are welcome to attend. Lunch is available for $10 in the Ramada’s Fusion Restaurant. No reservation is required.

Philippon has been a member of the Lewiston Police Department since 2005. He currently works on the department’s Community Resource Team, where he focuses on recruitment, strengthening community partnerships, and identifying areas to improve service. He also oversees several enforcement and outreach programs for the department. A 2005 graduate of the University of Maine at Augusta, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice.

For more information about this or other Rotary programs, contact Monica Millhime at 753-9040 or monica.millhime@maine.gov.