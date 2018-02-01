Maine Event Comedy at Baxter Brewing

Maine Event Comedy will present Boston’s Phoebe Angle at Baxter Brewing on Friday, February 2 at 7 p.m. Also performing will be Mark Reilly, Sam Pelletier, Jed Bloom, and Mariel Cabral.

Angle is a comedian with more than just fantastic hair. A rural Maine transplant now living in Beantown, she entertains with a unique perspective, poking fun at everything from her rural upbringing to urban public transportation – but mostly herself. She’s performed in the Chicago Woman’s Funny Fest, the Limestone Comedy Festival, and the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Reilly, who moonlights as a U.S. mail carrier, was a finalist in Portland’s Got Talent and recently performed at the Broken Record Show in the Wild West Comedy Festival in Nashville, Tennessee. Before moving to Maine, Pelletier cut his comedy teeth in Burlington, VT. He was part of the 2017 and 2016 Portland Comedy Festival and the 2015 Green Mountain Comedy Festival. Bloom was a finalist at Empire’s Comedy Summer Classic in Portland. His goal as a comedian is to not get fired from his day job as a teacher. Cabral was selected for the North Carolina Comedy Arts Festival and was a semi-finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival.

The show is free and open to those ages 21 and older. Baxter Brewing is located at 130 Mill Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 513-0742 or email maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.