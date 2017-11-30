Maine Music Society presents annual Christmas Concert

The Maine Music Society will present its annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. New this year, the program will also include music from the traditions of Chanukah, the Jewish celebration of light.

The 60-member Chorale will focus on Christmas music from the United States, including heartwarming arrangements of such favorites as “White Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” Special guests Rabbi Sruli Dresdner and his wife, Lisa Mayer, of Auburn’s Temple Shalom will join the chorale for memorable Chanukah songs like “O, ir kleyne likhtelekh,” “Hanukah, O Hanukah,” and “I Have a Little Dreidel.” Dresdner and Mayer will also perform traditional Klezmer, the joyous and soulful music of the Eastern European Jews. In keeping with tradition, the concert will end with everyone joining in to sing a round of Christmas carols.

For more information about the program, listen in as Maine Music Society Artistic Director John Corrie, Susan Trask, and Rabbi Dresdner join 105.5’s Breakfast Club on Tuesday, December 5 at 8 a.m. or visit www.mainemusicsociety.org.

The Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston. Advance tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students. Children ages 11 and under will enter free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Tickets may be purchased at the door for an additional $2. A special rate of 20% off is available for groups of 10 or more. To buy tickets, call 333-3386, visit the box office on the second floor of the Franco Center Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or see www.mainemusicsociety.org.