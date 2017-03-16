Maine Music Society to present Bach’s Mass in B Minor

Under the direction of Artistic Director John Corrie, the Maine Music Society Chorale and Orchestra will present Johann Sebastian Bach’s incomparable Mass in B Minor on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston.

The most celebrated composer of the 18th century, Bach spent decades composing this magnum opus, finally assembling it near the end of his life. Imagine the sound of 66 blended voices, six soloists, and 26 musicians performing this timeless piece, widely hailed as one of the greatest compositions of all time, with the center’s stained glass windows providing the perfect ambience. Professional soloists lending their voices to this special presentation will be Elisabeth Marshall, Sarah Bailey, Teresa Harold, Martin Lescault, Carl Steidel, and John Corrie.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $10 for students. Children under 12 will be admitted for free when accompanied by an adult. There is a special rate of 20% off for groups of 10 or more. For tickets, call L/A Arts at 782-7228 or see www.mainemusicsociety.org.