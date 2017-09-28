Margaritas to host Auburn “Battle of the Badges”

In honor of National Taco Day, Margaritas of Auburn will host a friendly “Battle of the Badges” between the Auburn Police and Fire Departments on Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. The team with the first competitor to finish every bite of a two-pound, 12-inch Taco Gigante will win bragging rights for the next year, along with a $100 gift certificate and a $250 donation to the charity of their choice.

Available at all Margaritas Mexican Restaurants during the month of October, the Taco Gigante is a crispy foot-long shell filled with two pounds of fixings, including lettuce, refried beans, rice, ground beef, chicken, carnitas, cheese, salsa fresca, bacon, queso, hacienda sauce, picante sauce, crema, and pickled jalapeños. Guests don’t have to sit on the sidelines. Anyone who orders the Taco Gigante ($12.99) any time on National Taco Day will receive a voucher for a second one free. Those who complete the “Taco Gigante Challenge” by finishing the entire taco will win bragging rights and a spot on their local restaurant’s Wall of Fame. Margarita’s is located at 180 center Street in Auburn. For more information, call 782-6036.