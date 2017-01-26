O’Malley named Lewiston Police Chief

City Administrator Ed Barrett has announced the appointment of Brian O’Malley as Chief of the Lewiston Police Department. For the last six months, O’Malley has served as Interim Police Chief following former Chief Michael Bussiere’s retirement.

The City undertook a nationwide search for a new Chief. “Brian O’Malley was the consensus choice of a diverse hiring panel that evaluated over twenty qualified applicants for the position,” said Barrett. “Through that process, it became clear that he is strongly committed, not only to continuing and building upon the success the department has achieved, but to the community it serves. I look forward to working closely with Brian as he takes up this new challenge.”

“I am thankful for the confidence shown in me by the Mayor, City Council, and City Administrator,” said O’Malley. “I look forward to continuing to serve the City of Lewiston and leading what I consider to be the finest police department in the State of Maine.”

O’Malley is a 27-year veteran of the Lewiston Police Department and has held a variety of positions within the agency, including Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Sergeant of Detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division, and Deputy Police Chief. He has a B.A. in Political Science from Providence College and attended the Command Training Program at Roger Williams University. He has advanced training certifications in Crisis Negotiation and Practical Homicide Investigations and is a certified Civil Rights Officer.

Active in the community, O’Malley has supported Special Olympics of Maine for over 20 years and was inducted as a volunteer into the Special Olympics Hall of Fame. He has received numerous departmental commendations and citations and has received the Colonel Award from the Maine State Police, the New Hampshire Congressional Law Enforcement Award, and the Community Advocate Award from Androscoggin County Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services.