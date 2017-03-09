Pleasant Note celebrates 11 years of Open Mic

On Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m., The Pleasant Note Coffeehouse will celebrate the 11th anniversary of its Open Mic & Poetry Slam at the First Universalist Church of Auburn. Since 2006, this free monthly show has drawn people of all ages who share the spirituality of music and spoken word.

Guitars and singers are to be expected, yet Open Mic has welcomed belly dancers, poets, rappers, storytellers and dogs to perform over the years. Karaoke is occasional offered. Participants say they like this monthly show for the excellent sound quality and the focus on the performer.

Locals may recall that eleven years ago, a musical “scene” had sprung up around Cafe Bon Bon in Lewiston. When the cafe closed, some members of the First Universalist Church of Auburn decided to provide an outlet for all that creative energy. The Pleasant Note has carried on since, consistently attracting new performers of all ages along with its regulars.

The 10th Anniversary show, shot and edited by Karen Hill and featuring originals only, will air on Great Falls TV during the month of March. It can also be viewed at https://youtu.be/QvSiUQKtoDg

The Pleasant Note Coffeehouse presents Open Mic & Poetry Slam T 7:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month at the First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant Street (enter on Spring Street, across from Dairy Joy) in Auburn. The building is wheelchair accessible and refreshments are available. For more information, call 783-0461 or see www.auburnuu.org.