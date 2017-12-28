Reading Connects! brings family literacy to County Jail 

Staff members from Auburn Public Library delivered two bags of children’s books to the Androscoggin County Jail recently as a part of the library’s ReadingConnects! family literacy program for jail inmates and their children. The book bags are brought to the jail on a monthly, rotating basis, providing quality children’s literature for inmates to read to their children on visit days. Each bag contains books on such themes as holidays, seasons, and animals, along with activities complementing the theme. For more information about the program, visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.