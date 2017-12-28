FREE e-scribe now!

Reading Connects! brings family literacy to County Jail 

Pictured here (l. to r.) are Jail Administrator and Captain Jeff Chute, APL Children’s Department Manager Deb Cleveland, APL Director Mamie Anthoine Ney, program supporter and attorney Jenifer Ferguson of Fales and Fales, and Jail Programs Director and Sergeant Victoria Langelier.

Staff members from Auburn Public Library delivered two bags of children’s books to the Androscoggin County Jail recently as a part of the library’s ReadingConnects! family literacy program for jail inmates and their children. The book bags are brought to the jail on a monthly, rotating basis, providing quality children’s literature for inmates to read to their children on visit days. Each bag contains books on such themes as holidays, seasons, and animals, along with activities complementing the theme. For more information about the program, visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.

