The start of a new Congress will bring with it a change of scenery for Congressman Bruce Poliquin, his staff, and his Murphy bed as his team has moved his Washington, D.C. office from its prior location in the Cannon House Office Building to a new location in the Longworth House Office Building. Poliquin is known in Washington for his early starts to each work day and the fact that he sleeps in a Murphy bed that folds up into the wall of his office.

“I’m looking forward to returning to work for Mainers at the start of the 115th Congress and am ready to act immediately to fix the most important problems facing our State and Nation,” said Poliquin. “While my staff and I have a new location, we aren’t going to let up an inch in our commitment to serving on behalf of our Maine families, small businesses and communities. I want to invite all Mainers visiting Washington to come by our new office for an ice-cold Moxie.”