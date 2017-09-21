Ride for suicide awareness on Sunday

A group motorcycle ride from Auburn to Portland on Sunday, September 24 will help increase awareness of suicide and its after-effects. Riders will convene in the lower parking lot of the Auburn Mall near Center Street at 10 a.m. After enjoying free coffee and pastries, sharing memories of lost loved ones, and hearing opening remarks by event organizers and former Auburn and Lewiston Mayor John Jenkins, riders will depart at 11 a.m. along the scenic route to downtown Portland. The ride will end at 12:30, when riders meet-up with participants at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walk at Thompson’s Point in South Portland.

Event organizer Nick Danforth, who lost his father, David, to suicide in August of 2015, started the ride to help others suffering from the after-effects of this tragedy. “The outpouring of positive feedback so far has been amazing, and we’ve already begun achieving our purpose for this event even before a single rider rides,” he said. “We want to help and connect with others affected by suicide, create a venue for people to remember their loved ones, and increase awareness.”

For more information, search “Ride for Suicide” on Facebook or contact Nick Danforth at 344-4150 or nickdan4th@icloud.com.