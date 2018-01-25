Robert Farnsworth to read at Bates College

Poet Robert Farnsworth will present a reading on Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Bates Colleges’ Muskie Archives, located at 70 Campus Avenue in Lewiston. The author of three poetry collections and work featured in magazines across North America and the UK, Farnsworth is the founder of the college’s creative writing concentration and its Literary Arts Live series, of which this program is a part. He will retire this year after teaching poetry writing and literature at Bates College for 26 years. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 786-6256.