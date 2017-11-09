FREE e-scribe now!

Rotary Club cookbook to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

November 9, 2017 | Author

Rotarian Joanne Bollinger (l.) receives copies of the cookbook for distribution from project editor and coordinator Lorraine Bard. (Photo courtesy of Monica Millhime)

Members of the Lewiston Auburn Rotary Club have published a collection of culinary delights shared by Rotarians and members of the community in their first edition of a Community Cookbook. Proceeds from sales of the book will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine. Peter Baker of AAM will address the fellowship group on Thursday, January 18 at noon at the Village Inn of Auburn. The cookbooks are $10 each. To receive a copy, contact project chair Lorraine Bard at 783-9421 or lbard1953@twc.com.

