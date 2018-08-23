Senator Collins congratulates Auburn Police Chief Phil Crowell on retirement

At a recent retirement ceremony for Auburn Police Chief Phil Crowell, Jr., U.S. Senator Susan Collins delivered remarks congratulating him on his 25 years of distinguished service in law enforcement. Senator Collins also presented Chief Crowell with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. Crowell was recently appointed to be Auburn’s new Assistant City Manager.

“I was delighted to have this opportunity to thank Phil for his exceptional service as Auburn’s Chief of Police and to congratulate him on his appointment as Assistant City Manager, where he will continue to serve the people of Auburn,” said Collins. “Phil helped to create positive change in this wonderful community by bringing people together through volunteer opportunities, citizen’s police academies, neighborhood watch groups, and family and safety events. Some of the best and most committed leaders I know are right here in Maine, and Phil is among them.”

During her Senate service, Senator Collins has worked with Chief Crowell on issues ranging from the opioid crisis to human trafficking.

As the leader of the Auburn Police Department, Crowell built an effective team of dedicated officers. He also enhanced community engagement by launching Auburn’s Citizens Police Academy, the Somali Citizens Police Academy, and the first Youth Court in Maine. He was selected as Maine’s 2017 Chief of the Year by the Maine Chiefs of Police Association.