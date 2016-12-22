The boy’s hockey program at St. Dominic Academy will host the 2016 St. Dominic Academy Christmas Classic invitational hockey tournament at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn from Tuesday, December 27 through Thursday, December 29.

Competing with St. Dom’s for tournament honors will be state rivals Edward Little and Bangor High School, along with Notre Dame Fairfield of Fairfield, CT; Northwest Catholic of West Hartford, CT; Bishop Brady of Concord, NH; St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover, NH; and Smithfield High School of Smithfield, RI.

The following match-ups will take place on Tuesday, December 27: at 1 p.m., Bishop Brady vs. Edward Little; at 3 p.m., Notre Dame Fairfield vs. Smithfield; at 5 p.m., Bangor vs. St. Dom’s; and at 7 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Northwest Catholic

Games on Wednesday, December 28 will also begin at 1, 3, 5, and 7 p.m., with match-ups determined by the prior day’s results. Day three of the tourney will utilize both rinks of the Norway Savings Bank Arena to feature championship and consolation games at 11 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

“The goal of this event is to provide a high caliber and unique hockey experience to our student athletes,” said tournament director Steve Ouellette. “It showcases the proud tradition of St. Dom’s hockey, and along with our sponsors and hotel partners, we look forward to hosting one of the best high school hockey tournaments in the Northeast. This is a great example of the benefit of having a facility like Norway Savings Bank Arena in our community.” For more information about the event, call St. Dominic Academy at 782-6911.