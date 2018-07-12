This week at the BDF:  Rennie Harris’ PureMovement

The featured troupe at the Bates Dance Festival this week is Rennie Harris’ PureMovement. Harris is known for taking hip hop dance from the inner city to a mainstream audience, transforming both art form and audience in the process. Delving into the organic, spiritual tapestry of house music and dance, his performance piece “Lifted” explores tensions between self-determination and family, religion and society.

Harris’ residency this week will include a lecture-demonstration on the history of hip hop on July 18 and “Inside Dance” Community Discussions at both Celebration Barn Theater in South Paris on July 16 and Auburn Public Library on July 19.

A gala reception will precede the opening performance of “Lifted,” which will be presented on the festival mainstage at Schaeffer Theatre on Friday and Saturday, July 20 and 21, at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the festival, including a complete event schedule, or to buy tickets, see batesdancefestival.org.