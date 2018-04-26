Totally Trades Conference encourages girls to explore careers traditionally populated by men

New Ventures Maine, in collaboration with Lewiston Regional Technical School, Central Maine Community College, and other community partners, is offering a hands-on, half-day conference designed to encourage girls to consider careers in fields traditionally populated by men. The Totally Trades Conference will bring together over one hundred ninth-graders from Androscoggin County schoolson Friday, May 25 at CMCC in Auburn.

The event will feature hands-on workshops on career fields including building construction, electrical, plumbing, heavy equipment, law enforcement, automotive technology, EMT, radiology, and welding – all providing opportunities for young women to experience aspects of the profession through interaction.

The conference provides an opportunity for female students to explore careers they may have not considered for themselves. “We want attendees to broaden their thinking and remove the potential barrier of gender when considering careers,” said Chris Davis, conference planner and Workforce Specialist with New Ventures Maine, a statewide organization committed to helping Maine people succeed in their workplaces, businesses, and communities. Jim Horn, Aspirations Coordinator at Edward Little High School, initiated the effort to bring Totally Trades to this area for the first time last year.

Communities or high schools sending students to the conference include Auburn, Lewiston, Leavitt, Sabattus, Poland, Buckfield, and Lisbon. The event is generously supported by Central Maine Community College, which serves as the host site. For more information, call Chris Davis at 753-6531 or see www.totallytradesmaine.org.