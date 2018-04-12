Turner student named 2018 salutatorian at Umaine

Brianna DeGone of Turner has been named salutarian of the University of Maine at Orono’s 2018 graduating class. Along with valedictorian Graham Van Goffrier of Norwell, Massachusetts, she will be honored at the school’s 216th commencement in Harold Alfond Sports Arena in May.

DeGone, who is also the Outstanding Graduating Student in the College of Engineering, is a first-generation college student who will receive a bachelor’s degree in bioengineering with a minor in business administration.

Valedictorian and salutatorian are the highest honors that recognize students for outstanding academic achievements and for contributions to UMaine and beyond. Candidates nominated from each UMaine college are evaluated on the strength, breadth and rigor of their academic achievements, evidence of intellectual promise, character, service, and other accomplishments.

DeGone is also a member of the UMaine women’s track and field team. Her personal-best throw of 36.99 meters in the javelin ranks eighth-best in program history. She has been recognized as a scholar-athlete for three consecutive years.

DeGone was one of 127 sophomores nationwide to be selected as a 2016 Ernest F. Hollings Undergraduate Scholar. As a Hollings Scholar, DeGone spent last summer doing water quality research on the Kennebunk River Watershed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Based at Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve in southern Maine, she also participated in studies focusing on York River fisheries, green crabs, and lobsters.

In fall 2016, DeGone interned with IDEXX Laboratories in Westbrook, working in research and development on veterinary diagnostic devices.This year, DeGone has been a member of a capstone research team developing a wearable bio-sensing device to aid first responders assisting missing persons.

In addition to being a student-athlete, DeGone is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Order of the Engineer, Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She tutors student-athletes and has been a Maine Learning Assistant and Head Instructional Assistant in the Chemistry Department. She has participated in several community outreach activities, local and global fundraisers, and two international mission trips to Andros, Bahamas and San Jose, Costa Rica.

DeGone has been accepted into UMaine’s MBA program and may return in the fall to complete her graduate degree and throw for the track team another year. She is also pursuing entry-level positions with biomedical companies.