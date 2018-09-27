The United Way of Androscoggin County is pleased to welcome this year’s Loaned executives for the 2018 Campaign. They are Aaron Eicher of TD Bank, Carolyn Biegel of L.L.Bean, Jenn Kimborowicz of Hannaford Supermarkets, and Bob Rowe, who is sponsored by Tambrands Inc. and Central Maine Medical Center. Loaned Executives function as extensions of United Way’s fundraising staff in coordinating employee campaigns and soliciting employee pledges throughout Androscoggin County. To learn more about United Way or to conduct a workplace campaign, contact Director of Development & Marketing Brittany Myrick at 795-4000 or bmyrick@unitedwayandro.org.