UU Theater presents “Those Winter Days” variety show

UU Theater will present “Those Winter Days,” a folksy variety show featuring spoken word by the Beet Poets and music by Hurry Down Sunshine, on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. at First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant Street in Auburn. The Beet Poets – David Moreau, Jay Franzel, and Claire Hersom – fervently believe in poetry that won’t put people off, while Hurry Down Sunshine features the talents of musical poets Stan “Big Cat” Davis and Brian Kavanah. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 783-0461 or see auburnuu.org.