FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«

UU Theater presents “Those Winter Days” variety show

January 18, 2018 | Author

The Beet Poets are David Moreau, Jay Franzel, and Claire Hersom; Hurry Down Sunshine features Stan “Big Cat” Davis and Brian Kavanah.

UU Theater will present “Those Winter Days,” a folksy variety show featuring spoken word by the Beet Poets and music by Hurry Down Sunshine, on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. at First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant Street in Auburn. The Beet Poets – David Moreau, Jay Franzel, and Claire Hersom – fervently believe in poetry that won’t put people off, while Hurry Down Sunshine features the talents of musical poets Stan “Big Cat” Davis and Brian Kavanah. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 783-0461 or see auburnuu.org.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«


Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.