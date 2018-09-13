Wade named Lawyer of the Year in “Medical Malpractice, Plaintiffs” category

Attorney Stephen B. Wade of Skelton Taintor & Abbott was recently selected as the 2019 Lawyer of the Year for the “Plaintiffs’ Medical Malpractice” category in the State of Maine. Only a single lawyer in each practice area is honored as the lawyer of the year, making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on polls of other lawyers who practice in the same area.

Wade has previously been named Lawyer of the Year for “Product Liability Litigation” and “Insurance Law.” In addition, he is also listed in the 2019 edition of Best Lawyers in America in the following practice areas: Medical Malpractice Law, Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation, Plaintiffs and Defendants; Product Liability Litigation, Plaintiffs and Defendants; and Insurance Law.

Wade is a shareholder of the firm and has served as Skelton Taintor & Abbott’s hiring partner and on the firm’s management committee. Having represented hundreds of individuals, each of whom has experienced a traumatic event that has resulted in their injury or in the death of a loved one, he has devoted his 30-year career to representing individuals who have been injured as a result of the negligence of others. He has received the preeminent AV-rating by Martindale-Hubbell and has also been honored on the New England Super Lawyers list. He sits on the Board of Governors of the International Society of Barristers.

He can be reached at Skelton Taintor & Abbott by calling 784-3200 or at www.STA-Law.com.