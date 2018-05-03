FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Watch the Crosstones on Maine Public Television

May 3, 2018 | Author

The episode will be broadcast locally on Saturday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m.

Contemporary a cappella group the Bates College Crosstones will compete on the season-four premiere of WGBH’s televised singing competition “Sing That Thing!,” to be broadcasted locally by Maine Public Television on Saturday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. The episode will also feature Boston Jazz Voices and Chelmsford High School’s The Thursdays. After the performance, coaches Annette Philip, Anthony Trecek-King, and Jared Bowen will offer constructive feedback to each group and decide which will move on to perform in the finale later in the season.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

213 Lisbon Street
Lewiston, ME 04240
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2018 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.