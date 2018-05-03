Watch the Crosstones on Maine Public Television

Contemporary a cappella group the Bates College Crosstones will compete on the season-four premiere of WGBH’s televised singing competition “Sing That Thing!,” to be broadcasted locally by Maine Public Television on Saturday, May 5 at 4:30 p.m. The episode will also feature Boston Jazz Voices and Chelmsford High School’s The Thursdays. After the performance, coaches Annette Philip, Anthony Trecek-King, and Jared Bowen will offer constructive feedback to each group and decide which will move on to perform in the finale later in the season.