Disc Golf Junior World Champion!

At age 7, Landon Brooks of Turner has won the 2018 Professional Disc Golf Association’s Junior World Championship in the Boys Ages 8 and Under Division, recently contested in Emporia, Kansas. To bring home the title, Brooks beat a field of 11 of the best competitors in his age bracket in the world.

The contestants played through hot, humid, and occasionally windy weather conditions, with temperatures rising above 95 degrees each day of the four-day event. In the end, Brooks came away with a decisive five-stroke victory after the tournament’s 72 holes.

Brooks also won the world doubles title with his partner from Michigan. He is sponsored by MVP Disc Sports, California Krush, and Sabattus Disc Golf.

This was Brooks’ second individual Professional Disc Golf Association Junior World Championship. In 2016, he won the title in the Boys Ages 6 and Under Division, contested in Wisconsin.