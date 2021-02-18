70 riders for 3rd annual Blizzardcross

MINOT – About 70 riders from throughout New England competed in the third annual ArtWorx Blizzardcross on Feb. 7 at Hemond’s MX & Offroad Park on Woodman Hill Road in Minot.

Racing began mid-morning and continued through snow that began falling around noontime.

The venue bills itself as New England’s New England’s Premiere Motocross & Offroad Riding Facility, with two full-size motocross tracks, 10 miles of offroad trails, 600 acres of land, more than 100 acres of parking, and over 400 feet of elevation change.

Brett Guyer, # 11, of Londonderry, NH, takes the lead against William Belmore, #50, Ron Phinney, #83, of Raymond, and Eric Howe, #371, of Hollis, at the start of Race 5 in the 2021 edition of the ArtWorx Blizzardcross at Hemond’s MX & Offroad Park in Minot on Feb. 7. (Tsukroff photo)

The 10 races included riders on off-road motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, and snowmobiles.

This year’s Blizzardcross was part track and part trail over a dozer-groomed snow course.

Classes for the 2021 edition included riders on 85cc and up motocross bikes, plus utility terrain vehicle and ATV classes. Each class had a two-moto format.

The kid’s track ran youth classes simultaneously on a small course next to the main course, where the big classes were racing.

Awards were given for first through fifth place in all classes for both youths and adults.

Luke Baker, four years old, from Auburn, leads Hudson Paquette, five years old, of Bridgton, in the PW 120cc Sled class on the kid’s track at Hemond’s MX & Offroad Park in Minot in Race 8 of the 2021 ArtWorx Blizzardcross on Feb. 7. (Tsukroff p­hotos)

Luke Baker, a four-year-old preschooler from Auburn, finished among the top ten in the kid’s event. His first competition was in the event last year. Baker’s father, Tyler, competed in winter events in past years on a snow bike – a dirt bike modified with a rear track and a front ski. Both parents have ridden snowmobiles since they were children.

While most of the racers were from Maine, several classes had competitors from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.