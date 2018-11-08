Adventure photographer to speak at ALT’s Annual Meeting

The Androscoggin Land Trust will host their Annual Meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn of Auburn on Tuesday, November 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event will feature ALT highlights from the past year, award recognition for outstanding impact, and the photography and words of guest speaker Brian Threlkeld, who will present a program called “Through the Lens of Adventure Photography: The Interconnectedness of Maine Land Conservation and Public and Economic Health.”

Threlkeld is an adventure photographer based in Portland, Maine. A former public school teacher, he created Threlkeld Outdoors as a platform for creating authentic, expedition-based content to safeguard public lands, advocate for logical environmental policies, and build engagement in the outdoors. His clients include Maine Outdoor Brands, Planet Dog, and Smartwool. His program will feature his outdoor adventure images and discuss how leading an active outdoor lifestyle has led to his understanding of the interconnectedness between land conservation, public health, economic health… and fun!

Receiving awards at the event will be Jim Pross (the Bonnie Lounsbury Environmental Award), Keith Comeau (the Elliott Bates Stewardship Award), the Androscoggin River Watershed Protection Council (the Androscoggin Partner Award), and Maine Source Homes & Realty (the Community Business Stewardship Award). Those attending will be among the first to hear how ALT plans to kick off its 30th anniversary celebrations in 2019.

The event is free (with suggested $10 donation) and is open to the public. The social hour from 5 to 6 p.m. will include complimentary appetizers and a cash bar, while the meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. will feature the guest speaker. Photographs taken by Auburn PAL Center youth will be on display at the event. Opportunities to win items from Lost Valley, Baxter Brewing, and Patagonia will be available as part of a raffle. For more information about the event or to RSVP (appreciated but not required), call 782-2302 or visit androscogginlandtrust.org.

The Androscoggin Land Trust is a 29-year-old non-profit membership-supported organization dedicated to protecting, through land conservation and stewardship, the important natural areas, traditional landscapes, and outdoor experience in the Androscoggin River watershed.