CCU supports Greene Baptist Church Food Pantry

November 8, 2018 | Author

Community Credit Union recently presented the Greene Baptist Church Food Pantry with a donation check for $250. Located within the Baptist Church in Greene, the pantry is open to town residents on the first and third Thursday of every month from 1 to 3 p.m. They serve approximately 75 families per month and give out about 20 Thanksgiving Baskets each November. Pictured here (l. to r.) are Betsy Sibley of Community Credit Union, Kenneth Smith and Eugene Ridley of Greene Baptist Church, and JoAnn Jackson of CCU.

 

